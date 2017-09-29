Snoop Dogg Releases His First Inspirational Single “Words Are Few” featuring B. Slade

Snoop Dog is making good on a promise he made with his mother by working on a inspirational album. Now an independent artist snoop has been free to take musical risk. We’re used to hearing Snoop rap, well he starts this track off showing his vocal skills, telling HIS truth. Bslade adds to it and takes us right to church!

Hot New Hip Hop describes it like this: Taking a more soulful approach, Snoop leaves his bars at home for this one and delivers a melodic slow jam that finds him harmonizing & showing off his singing vocals. It’s definitely a different type of style from Snoop, but that’s not necessarily always a bad thing. No word yet as for where this or any of his recent releases will end up, but hopefully they just keep coming.





