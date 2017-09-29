Entertainment
Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac Chyna Is Slated To Join

The event is sure to have some quotable moments.

Amber Rose‘s annual SlutWalk is on its way and some major faces will make an appearance. One revenge porn victim in particular will join her BFF in the march.

That’s right, Blac Chyna is ready to put on her heels (or whatever you would put on at such an event) to march against slut shaming and to speak out against revenge porn. According to TMZ, Chyna is expected to say a few words about what she went through with Rob Kardashian when he posted nude photos of her on social media back in July.

Chyna’s new go-to lawyer Lisa Bloom is also expected to participate in the walk. Social media is already anticipating the event set for Sunday, October 1 in Downtown L.A.

 

Of course, there were also folks who had something extra to say or were just plain confused.

We’ll wait to hear what Chyna has to say on Sunday. It should be an interesting walk!

 

