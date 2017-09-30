[Music Video] “First Day Out” by Fat Trel

Welcome Home Fat Gleesh!

One of Maybach Music Group’s latest signees, Fat Trel of Washington DC, had fell into legal troubles around April 2016. Serving over a year and some change in an Arlington County jail, last week, Friday September 22nd, the rapper’s manager Debo welcomed the self-proclaimed slutty boy into freedom with open arms, a new Jeep truck, and Instagram-Live rolling.

What would a newly released rapper from jail look like if they didn’t tell their story on a First Day Out record?

#FUCK12 #FIRSTDAYOUT OUT NOW LINK IN BIO #SBSB #MMG A post shared by fat_gleesh (@fat_gleesh) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

THE GIRLz WORE ME OUT 2DAY…THEY WERE TOLD I WAZ AWAY AT CAMP👍🏾😎 A post shared by fat_gleesh (@fat_gleesh) on Sep 27, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

CTF POSE! A post shared by fat_gleesh (@fat_gleesh) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

