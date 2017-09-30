[Music Video] “First Day Out” by Fat Trel

Welcome Home Fat Gleesh!
One of Maybach Music Group’s latest signees, Fat Trel of Washington DC, had fell into legal troubles around April 2016. Serving over a year and some change in an Arlington County jail, last week, Friday September 22nd, the rapper’s manager Debo welcomed the self-proclaimed slutty boy into freedom with open arms, a new Jeep truck, and Instagram-Live rolling.
What would a newly released rapper from jail look like if they didn’t tell their story on a First Day Out record?
