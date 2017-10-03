Ciara Shares First Glimpse Of Her Daughter

had a family day at Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks game, and she shared a shot of her new daughter watching all the action!

We’ve seen her shoes, and video of her taking a toboggan ride down the Great Wall of China, but we’re finally getting a better look at Ciara’s baby with Russell Wilson, Sienna.

The singer, model, and proud mommy of two brought her kids out to watch Russell play last night. Ciara, Future, and baby Sienna were all wearing Russell’s Jersey in support, and the team spirit was too adorable!

We still haven’t gotten a chance to see little Sienna’s face, but this is the most we’ve seen of Ciara’s daughter thus far.

We're So Proud Of You @DangeRussWilson! #GoHawks #3 ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

