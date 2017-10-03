New Video: Shy Glizzy “Take me away”

Brand new video from the DVM’s own Shy Glizzy “Take me away”. This video was shot in Honor of the late 30 Glizzy who was killed in September. Be on the Look out from Shy Glizzy’s new Ep coming “Quiet Storm”.
Shy Glizzy @ The Fillmore Silver Spring [PHOTOS]
11 photos Launch gallery
Shy Glizzy @ The Fillmore Silver Spring [PHOTOS]
1. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 1 of 11
2. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 2 of 11
3. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 3 of 11
4. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 4 of 11
5. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 5 of 11
6. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 6 of 11
7. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 7 of 11
8. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 8 of 11
9. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 9 of 11
10. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 10 of 11
11. Shy GlizzySource:WKYS 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours