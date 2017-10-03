WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 16: D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy, is photograp

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 16: D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy, is photograp

Photo by WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 16: D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy, is photograp

The Music
Home > The Music

New Video: Shy Glizzy “Take me away”

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

Brand new video from the DVM’s own Shy Glizzy “Take me away”. This video was shot in Honor of the late 30 Glizzy who was killed in September. Be on the Look out from Shy Glizzy’s new Ep coming “Quiet Storm”. 

Shy Glizzy @ The Fillmore Silver Spring [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Shy Glizzy @ The Fillmore Silver Spring [PHOTOS]

Continue reading New Video: Shy Glizzy “Take me away”

Shy Glizzy @ The Fillmore Silver Spring [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos