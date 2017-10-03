Michelle and Barack Obama Celebrate 25 Years of Marriage #BlackLove

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Happy 25th anniversary to the couple that made us start using the hastag #goals…. Michelle and Barack Obama!

They are the epitome of love, grace and elegance and we feel like their anniversary is our anniversary too! I mean they are still the first family in our eyes. So raise a glass and and hold onto hope that one day all of us will share the love that these two have for each other with someone special! #BlackLove