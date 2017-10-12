NYC Embraces Singer Dani Leigh

Team CASSIUS

Your browser does not support iframes.

B

litz 2017 is a huge moment for singer Dani Leigh. The 22-year-old Dominican songstress, who is originally from Florida, has never performed in New York City. She opened up about this notable moment in her career while on the red carpet, “The Blitz is so important to me. This is my first show in New York so it’s a memory for me. I’m super excited, Radio One is huge.”

Dani has definitely been getting love from radio. The Def Jam artist was on heavy rotation with the track “Summer With Friends” and her nearly 120,000 Instagram followers are eagerly awaiting new music. Thankfully, we got Dani live at Blitz and Twitter is already talking about it:

If you missed Dani’s performance at Blitz, check out our interview with her in the video above.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: