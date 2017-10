Radio One Originals

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

DJ 5’9 wants to know if you will feel some type of way about a couple of situations. Let us know how you’d feel in the comment section. #SomeTypeOfWay

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More Radio One Originals

Also On 93.9 WKYS: