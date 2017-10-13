The Hair Revolution Continues: Porsha Williams Sports A Baldie

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is no stranger to trying out a new cut, but this time, the reality star chopped it all off and debuted her new look on Instagram.
“Bald is beautiful, #inspo @sanaalathan,” Williams wrote under her caption. She shouted out movie star Sanaa Lathan who recently went bald for her upcoming role in “Nappily Ever After.”
In a second post, Williams sits as her stylist takes a pair of scissors to finish the look.
“And she gave no fux. Not even one. And she lived happily ever after. THE END #twocanplaythatgame,” Williams wrote.
Ok then! We have no idea who she’s referring to, but we have to say we admire the liberated aura she’s giving off with her new look.
