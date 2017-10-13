The Hair Revolution Continues: Porsha Williams Sports A Baldie

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is no stranger to trying out a new cut, but this time, the reality star chopped it all off and debuted her new look on Instagram.

Bald is beautiful… inspo @sanaalathan 🔥 by: @kellonderyck #twocanplaythatgame 👽 A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

“Bald is beautiful, #inspo @sanaalathan,” Williams wrote under her caption. She shouted out movie star Sanaa Lathan who recently went bald for her upcoming role in “Nappily Ever After.”

In a second post, Williams sits as her stylist takes a pair of scissors to finish the look.

🔥🔥And she gave no fux. Not even one. And she lived happily ever after. THE END❤️ #twocanplaythatgame 👽 A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

“And she gave no fux. Not even one. And she lived happily ever after. THE END #twocanplaythatgame,” Williams wrote.

Ok then! We have no idea who she’s referring to, but we have to say we admire the liberated aura she’s giving off with her new look.

