Solange Leads The 2017 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Global Grind

The nominations are in for BET’s 2017 Soul Train Awards and one soulful Knowles sister leads the pack.

Solange racked up seven nominations this year, including best R&B/soul female artist, video of the year, and song of the year for “Cranes in the Sky.”

Bruno Mars followed Solange with six nominations, including song of the year for “That’s What I Like.” Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” is also nominated for Rhythm & Bars Award, competing with Kendrick Lamar‘s “Humble.”

In addition to the multiple categories, the Don Cornelius Legend Award will be given to Toni Braxton, while the Lady of Soul Award will be given to R&B trio SWV. BET said that each of these artists will be honored for their long impactful careers and influence. The ceremony will air on BET on November 26. You can check out all the nominations below.

Best New Artist

6lack

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

Sza

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

Sza

Soul Train Certified Award

Bell Biv Devoe

Johnny Gill

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mack Wilds

Video Of The Year

Beyoncé – “All Night”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”

DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”

Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Wilson

Kirk Franklin

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Album/ Mixtape Of The Year

Bruno Mars – 24k Magic

Mary J. Blige – Strength Of A Woman

Solange – A Seat At The Table

Sza – Ctrl

The Weeknd – Starboy

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year)

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana Ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”

Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”

Song Of The Year

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid – “Location”

Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Cranes In The Sky” – Written By: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

“Location” – Written By: Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs (Khalid)

“Love Me Now” – Written By: Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens (John Legend)

“Redbone” – Written By: George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donaldmckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson (Childish Gambino)

“Versace On The Floor” – Written By: Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence (Bruno Mars)

Best Dance Performance

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Solange Ft. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”

Wizkid Ft. Drake – “Come Closer”

Best Collaboration

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Jazmine Sullivan & Bryson Tiller – “Insecure”

Mary J. Blige Ft. Kanye West – “Love Yourself”

Solange Ft. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”

Sza Ft. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: