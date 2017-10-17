Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane’s Rehearsal Dinner Was More Extravagant Than Most Weddings

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are walking down the aisle today, but their we’re not sure how they’re going to top their lavish rehearsal dinner. Hip-hop’s ride-or-die couple donned extravagant red ensemble while exchanging even more expensive gifts on the gram.
And the gifts didn’t stop there. Gucci spared no expense and surprised his bride-to-be with a matching Rolls Royce.
''Twas the night before @laflare1017 and @keyshiakaoir 's wedding: and of course they had to do it up in Style! Mr and Mrs Davis posed in front of #hisandhers @rollsroycecars Wraiths with #guccimane in a red tux and #keyshiakaoir in a dress by @gianninaazar . Swipe left for more pix. Will you be tuning in to their wedding special on @bet ? #instafashion #style #instastyle #fashionbombdaily #celebritystyle #fashion Thx for the tip @airjanero 💣
You can get a glimpse of Keyshia and Gucci’s trip down the aisle on their reality TV show The Mane Event on BET every Tuesday night at 10 PM ET/PT.
RELATED STORIES:
Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale
Gucci Mane’s Wedding Invitations Cost $1K A Pop