News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane’s Rehearsal Dinner Was More Extravagant Than Most Weddings

The Mane event will be televised.

Staff
Leave a comment

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are walking down the aisle today, but their we’re not sure how they’re going to top their lavish rehearsal dinner. Hip-hop’s ride-or-die couple donned extravagant red ensemble while exchanging even more expensive gifts on the gram.

#PressPlay: #TSRBaeWatch Tomorrow is the big day for #GucciMane and #KeyshiaKaior ❤️ #TheWopsters (SWIPE)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

And the gifts didn’t stop there. Gucci spared no expense and surprised his bride-to-be with a matching Rolls Royce.

OMG!! My baby is the best!!! #NewWhipAlert tune in tmrw as our wedding airs live on BET at 10pm 10/17

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

#PressPlay get you a man like #GucciMane 😩😩

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

The Mane’s wedding rehearsal 💍 Mr. Davis & Mrs. Davis

A post shared by Our Generation Music 🔰 (@ourgenerationmusicco) on

You can get a glimpse of Keyshia and Gucci’s trip down the aisle on their reality TV show The Mane Event on BET every Tuesday night at 10 PM ET/PT.

RELATED STORIES:

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Gucci Mane’s Wedding Invitations Cost $1K A Pop

Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

13 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Continue reading Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos