Fans Celebrate The 5 Year Anniversary Of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’

In the past couple of years,has grown from one of the hottest up-and-coming rappers into an undeniable household name. It all started in the streets of Compton, and though Lamar had a few well-received projects preceding it, his major label debut good kid, m.A.A.d city is what let the world know that Kendrick was here to stay. The argument about classics in hip-hop is probably the most ubiquitous conversation in the world of music fans, but this album makes a great case for being one of the newest projects to reach the status of an undisputed classic.

October 22nd marks the 5 year anniversary of good kid, m.A.A.d city, which made it a day for both celebration and reflection on what fans were going through when the album was first released. Whether it’s the community showing off their tribute tattoos or telling stories about listening in their dorm rooms as a college freshman, everyone was getting in on the fun of sharing the importance this album had on their lives.

Top Dawg Ent President Punch was reminiscing with fans as they sent him some of their nostalgic memories from 5 years back, and he also shared some stories about a would-have-been Andre 3000 verse on the album. Check out some of the tweets where fans think back on how much of an impact good kid, m.A.A.d city has had on their lives in just 5 short years.

Yo, how is everyone? Let's talk about gkmc for a second. It dropped 5 years ago today. Y'all remember that album? — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

the impact of ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ on the rap game is undeniable 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DRYjtiwxyA — Genius (@Genius) October 22, 2017

I remember trying to get 3 Stacks on "don't kill my vibe". He couldn't catch the vibe lol. He was shooting the Jimi Hendrix movie…. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 22, 2017

#GKMC5 I remember spending all night in front of BestBuy for the signing and first 100 get to see him performance! I was 2nd in line! pic.twitter.com/mkB7mMOt3V — Oscar (@OscarGotdope) October 23, 2017

In honor of #GKMC turning 🖐🏽, here's an unreleased @kendricklamar joint from my photo vault. Felt fitting today. https://t.co/NwM8NGxIFl pic.twitter.com/vZ557w1iW8 — Andres Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) October 23, 2017

From OD to DAMN. The growth of not only Kendrick but Sounwave is some wild shit. Anytime Kendrick elevated so did Sounwave. — R A S H A D 💿⚡️ (@BabyxShad) October 22, 2017

"Good kid maad city's" leftover tracks are so solid and are definitely album material 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #5YearsOfGKMC https://t.co/fy8feVEDbK — Kendrick Lamar News (@KLamarupdates) October 22, 2017

