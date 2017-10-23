Widow Of Fallen Soldier Sgt. LaDavid Johnson Says She Was Not Allowed To See Husband Before He Was Buried [Watch]

Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt. LaDavid Johnson sat down on Good Morning America to talk about the lack of answers she’s received since learning of the death of her husband, not being able to see her husband’s body, and the infamous call from President Donald Trump that left her even more upset and sad. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford Jr. held a press conference to clear up misinformation and said that the American people and families of fallen soldiers deserve transparency. Dunford said that after the investigation they will go to the families directly and share all of the information they have and answer any questions and then bring the findings to the public. Four soldiers were killed in the deadly Niger Ambush.

