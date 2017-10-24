Netflix & Chill: November 2017

What Will Be Added & Deleted From Netflix in November
Netflix will be releasing 80 original films in 2018, but 30 original films alone in November 2018, including the second season of Stranger Things on October 28th and Marvel’s The Punisher on November 17th.
One of the most anticipated Netflix Originals will be available, November 23, season one of She’s Gotta Have It, a spin-off of Spike Lee’s original movie that follows Nola Darling, a “sex-positive polyamorous pansexual” navigating through three relationships with different men.
Coming to Netflix
November 1:
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happiness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
November 2:
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 3:
Alias Grace—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 4:
Williams
November 5:
The Homesman
The Veil
November 6:
The Dinner
November 7:
Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Ground
P. King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Journey Is the Destination
November 10:
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lady Dynamite: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mea Culpa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Killer—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 12:
Long Time Running
November 13:
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
November 14:
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hickok
November 15:
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
November 16:
9
November 17:
A Christmas Prince—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated
Mention of Tony Clifton—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Longmire: Final Season—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s The Punisher—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mudbound—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 20:
Piranha
November 21:
Beat Bugs: All Together Now—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saving Capitalism—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Case for Christ
November 22:
Cherry Pop
Godless—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby
Tracers
November 23:
Deep
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 24:
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontier: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 27:
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
November 28:
Glitch: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Morning Call: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen Of Spain
November 29:
Guerra De Idolos: Season 1
November 30:
The Details
Winning
Leaving Netflix
November 1:
Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate ChristmasTwilight
V for Vendetta
November 3:
Do I Sound Gay?
November 5:
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High
November 8:
The Heartbreak Kid
November 11:
Goosebumps
November 13:
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
November 15:
Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here
November 16:
Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
The Break-Up
November 17:
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know
November 22:
The Warlords
November 25:
Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
November 30:
Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler