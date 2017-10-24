Netflix & Chill: November 2017

What Will Be Added & Deleted From Netflix in November

Netflix will be releasing 80 original films in 2018, but 30 original films alone in November 2018, including the second season of Stranger Things on October 28th and Marvel’s The Punisher on November 17th.

One of the most anticipated Netflix Originals will be available, November 23, season one of She’s Gotta Have It, a spin-off of Spike Lee’s original movie that follows Nola Darling, a “sex-positive polyamorous pansexual” navigating through three relationships with different men.

Coming to Netflix

November 1:

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happiness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

November 2:

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 3:

Alias Grace—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 4:

Williams

November 5:

The Homesman

The Veil

November 6:

The Dinner

November 7:

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Journey Is the Destination

November 10:

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lady Dynamite: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mea Culpa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Killer—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 12:

Long Time Running

November 13:

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

November 14:

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hickok

November 15:

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

November 16:

9

November 17:

A Christmas Prince—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated

Mention of Tony Clifton—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Longmire: Final Season—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s The Punisher—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mudbound—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 20:

Piranha

November 21:

Beat Bugs: All Together Now—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saving Capitalism—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Case for Christ

November 22:

Cherry Pop

Godless—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby

Tracers

November 23:

Deep

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 24:

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontier: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 27:

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

November 28:

Glitch: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Morning Call: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen Of Spain

November 29:

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

November 30:

The Details

Winning

Leaving Netflix

November 1:



Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate ChristmasTwilight

V for Vendetta

November 3:

Do I Sound Gay?

November 5:

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

November 8:

The Heartbreak Kid

November 11:

Goosebumps

November 13:

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

November 15:

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

November 16:

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

The Break-Up

November 17:

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know

November 22:

The Warlords

November 25:

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

November 30:

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler

