The Internet Is Really Angry That Donald Trump Doesn’t Know How To Use An Apostrophe

No. 45 continues to prove you don't need to know much about grammar to become president.

President Donald Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Flip through to check out some of the funniest and angriest tweets. Haha.

