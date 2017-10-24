The Internet Is Really Angry That Donald Trump Doesn’t Know How To Use An Apostrophe

Copyright © 2017 Interactive One, LLC.
Source: The Washington Post / Getty
…the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017
THERE'S NO APOSTROPHE AFTER "LIDDLE" THAT'S NOT EVEN A DECENT MADE-UP WORD YOU'D WANT "LIL" OR "WIDDLE" OR SOMETHING OH GOD MAKE IT STOP!!! https://t.co/JKB9yQzzO2
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 24, 2017
