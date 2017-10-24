Man’s Not Hot: Viral Idol Big Shaq Gives First Interview In America

Global Grind

The London native had everyone taking off their jackets this summer after his “Man’s not hot” freestyle blew up on social media.

Listen to the full podcast on SoundCloud to learn about Big Shaq’s grind to the top:

This week on A Waste of Time with ItsTheReal, we welcome British comedian Michael Dapaah AKA the worldwide sensation Big Shaq AKA Mans Not Hot to the Upper West Side!

In his first American interview, Michael talks about the genesis of Big Shaq, how the Fire in the Booth segment took shape, how Michael wasn’t completely happy after the performance, how it took the internet by storm, and whether man actually did get hot in the booth.

We also dive into Michael’s full history, from growing up in South London with dreams of being a football star, to his hilarious quest to get into University and follow his father’s footsteps, to finding his passion in performing live on stage and in Instagram videos. We discuss how the loss of a lifelong friend changed his outlook on life, how he quit his desk job to focus on creative videos, and how he held himself to goals he kept posted on his bedroom wall.

All that, plus stories about Drake, Shaquille O’Neal, Charlie Sloth, dealing with the ups and downs of producing internet content, and much more!

