Daniel Caesar Breaks Down “Blessed,” Issa Rae & More In “Voices”

Singer Daniel Caesar has taken the R&B world by storm with his new album “Freudian.” One of the standout songs entitled “Blessed,” featured on the HBO hit series “Insecure” tells a story about love that isn’t heard in today’s music climate as often as you would like. Daniel talks about his album, that pivotal scene in the TV show and breaks down the song in “Voices.”

