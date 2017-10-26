TheRealTarzann Lives The Dream By Taking Pictures With Dope Exotic Animals All Day

Deeming himself the King Of The Jungle, Mike Holston is an Exotic Animal Specialist, Teacher, and Zoo Keeper in Miami, Florida. The animal enthusiast has caught a lot of traction on his Instagram page (@therealtarzann) for his out-of-this-world pictures with animals of every sort.
Following his page will make you wish you could meet all of the cuddly, scary, and exotic animals that he posts with on the daily. From sharing a banana with all breeds of monkeys to photo ops with terrifyingly huge snakes, these pictures and videos will make you both jealous of Mike and scared for your own life.
Constantly paying tribute to Steve Irwin, whom he calls his idol and “the greatest man to walk this earth, TheRealTarzann draws inspiration from the man we all knew and loved as children–and he really followed in his footsteps. He wears a fresh pair of Yeezys in the middle of the jungle and is always upping the ante for the craziness for each photo he posts.
Check out some of the insane pictures from Holston’s account and see how jealous you get that this man’s job is to hang out with all of these cool creatures.
This is a Southern Tamandua aka (Lesser anteater) they are from South America they are AWESOME BOMB, DOPE ,COOL AF ! They eat roughly 9,000 ants a day in the wild! This interesting animal is at home both in trees and on the ground. The tamandua is most active at night, often nesting during the day in hollow tree trunks. It has small eyes and poor vision but can hear and smell quite well! We have 3 of these beautiful specimens at @zwfmiami they are so sweet and adorable come check them out anytime ! ❤️❤️ dm me or @mariowildlife @zwfmiami to book your tours and encounters with the beautiful wildlife here at the zoo ❤️❤️ • • • • • • #animalsofinstagram #beauty #wildlife #conservation #anteater #zoo #zoology #biology #southamerica #naturalhabitat #insects #bugs #invertebrates #animalkingdom #animalplanet #natgeo #jeffcorwin #steveirwin #usa #australia #amazon #exotic #discovery #pictureday #picoftheday #gopro #photography #animal
Instagram.. Meet Boma ! My 13 foot 160+ pound Green Anaconda he's my new pet ! Boma means anaconda in Surinamese 🇸🇷 my good friend @tyrone_spong named him for me! The king of the jungle meets The king of the jungle 🙏🏾 ! What pets do you guys have? 👇🏽 share below! • • • • • • • • • #anaconda #maneater #zoo #snake #ballpython #snakesofinstagram #reptilesofinstagram #reptileroom #miami #biology #zoology #petsofinstagram #southamerica #amazon #rainforest #jungle #tarzann #50centralbet
Don't chase riches. Instead , work on creating value for others and mastering your craft, thereby increasing your value ! You must match the energy of your desires before you manifest them in your life. Work on being the best version of yourself possible and the rest will fall into place! Being happy is where I'm heading too to be completely different than what I'm supposed to be by society! I want to be great I what I do, I won't stop and nothing will never get in my way! HAPPY MONDAY EVERYONE✊🏽 BTW: I'm a pretty damn handsome teacher I may say 🤔😂😂 #motivation #teacher #blessed #zoology #dreams #goals #focused #success #miami #alligator #reptiles #snakes #lizard #frog #kids