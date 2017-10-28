Ty Dolla $ign Breaks Down Beach House 3 In “Voices”

Ty Dolla $ign is back with the third installment of his “Beach House” series. This time the singer is bringing his voice to the forefront. How can that happen when we already know he can sing? Dolla talks about that and breaks down one of the high points of the album, the concept song ” Message In A Bottle,” in the latest episode of “Voices.”
More Radio One Originals:
Daniel Caesar Breaks Down “Blessed,” Issa Rae & More In “Voices”
Casanova Brings Back The Old 50 In “Voices”
Ty Dolla $ign/The Fam In The Morning Meet & Greet
27 photos Launch gallery
Ty Dolla $ign/The Fam In The Morning Meet & Greet
1. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 1 of 27
2. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 2 of 27
3. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 3 of 27
4. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 4 of 27
5. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 5 of 27
6. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 6 of 27
7. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 7 of 27
8. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 8 of 27
9. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 9 of 27
10. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 10 of 27
11. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 11 of 27
12. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 12 of 27
13. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 13 of 27
14. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 14 of 27
15. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 15 of 27
16. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 16 of 27
17. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 17 of 27
18. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 18 of 27
19. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 19 of 27
20. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 20 of 27
21. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 21 of 27
22. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 22 of 27
23. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 23 of 27
24. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 24 of 27
25. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 25 of 27
26. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 26 of 27
27. Ty Dolla Sign Meet & GreetSource:WKYS 27 of 27
comments – Add Yours