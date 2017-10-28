Voices: Ty Dolla Sign

Ty Dolla $ign Breaks Down Beach House 3 In “Voices”

Ty Dolla $ign is back with the third installment of his “Beach House” series. This time the singer is bringing his voice to the forefront. How can that happen when we already know he can sing? Dolla talks about that and breaks down one of the high points of the album, the concept song ” Message In A Bottle,” in the latest episode of “Voices.

