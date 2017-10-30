Celebrities always put on a good show for Halloween, but what else would you expect when you’re rich and can drop major cash on a costume. Even Stephen Curry brought Halloween to the NBA by showing up to his game dressed up as Saw.
Check out some of our favorite celebrity costumes from Halloween 2K17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Kourtney Kardashian is Michael Jackson Kim Kardashian-West is Madonna1 of 22
2. Nicki Minaj as Malibu Barbie2 of 22
3. Trey Songz is Freddie Krueger3 of 22
4. Cynthia Bailey as 50 Cent4 of 22
5. Kim Kardashian Is Cher5 of 22
7. Marlo Hampton As Halle Berry In BAPS7 of 22
9. Kandi Burruss As Pennywise9 of 22
10. Kandi Burrus And Todd Tucker As LL Cool T10 of 22
11. NeNe & Gregg Leakes As Pest Control11 of 22
12. Kim Kardashian is Aaliyah12 of 22
13. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA13 of 22
14. Nas As Richard Pryor14 of 22
16. Demi Lovato as Selena16 of 22
17. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy17 of 22
18. Paris and Prince Jackson18 of 22
19. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls19 of 22
20. Eniko Hart as Ciara20 of 22
21. Swizz Beatz from The Goonies21 of 22
22. LaLa Anthony as a Sexy Bunny22 of 22
