DMV’s own Big Flock does his first interview, from prison [BONUS AUDIO]/[WKYS EXCLUSIVE!]

In case you missed it…. Local DMV rap star ‘Big Flock’ called in for his first radio interview since being sentenced and jail. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Little Bacon Bear, Big Flock tells of his life while behind bars and what his fans can expect upon his release. Sentenced to 45 months to be served in the Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland, MD, Big Flock is now seeking his GED and is excited to return to the DMV. In his last press statement to the public, Big Flock said the “streets don’t love nobody”. Fresh off the year-anniversary of his last mixtape, “The Great Depression” [October 2016], Little Bacon Bear and Big Flock talk about life while incarcerated, the future of DMV music, and his future projects.

Fans interested in writing to Big Flock can send their letters to:

Charles Bowman-Bey #62537037

Federal Correctional Institution

PO BOX 1000

Cumberland, MD 21501

Stream his last album, The Great Depression on Apple Music

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-great-depression/id1171280561

Photo courtesy of Big Flock’s instagram: @bigflock187

Written by Little Bacon Bear

Click the link below for the FULL interview

