Teacher Suspended After Threatening Black Student: ‘That’s How People Like You Get Shot’

A Conyers, Georgia, teacher was placed on leave after allegedly threatening to harm one of his students on camera, ABC News reports.

The video, captured by a student in the classroom, shows Rockdale Career Academy teacher, Paul Hagen as he angrily addresses a 17-year-old Black male student.

“Don’t smile at me, man, OK? That’s how people like you get shot,” Hagen, a white physics teacher, says. “I got a bet. I bet by the time you’re 21, somebody’s gonna put a bullet right through your head. And it might be me — the one that does it.”

April Carr, the student’s mother, called the comments “outright racist” and calls for swift action.

“You see these stories on the news never believing it will happen to your child,” Carr wrote on Facebook. “Well it happened to mine and we will get justice.”

In an interview with WSB-TV that sh Carr maintained that her son was approached after he and other students laughed while Hagen wrote an equation on the board. She said she raised her son to be respectful in class and listed that he’s an active member in school as an honor student-athlete.

Authorities believe the incident occurred late last month, but Carr was not made aware of the incident until the school’s assistant principal called her last Thursday. After speaking with her son who informed her of an existing video, Carr reported the incident to the police. The school launched an investigation, suspending Hagen.

“This is not OK, you know, for our educators and the people who parents send our kids to school to learn from,” Carr said.

Carr is actively working to have Hagen terminated. “I have to take it as seriously as it sounded,” she said.

SOURCE: WSB-TV, Fox 5, ABC News

