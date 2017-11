38 Year Old Jelani Maraj was convicted of predatory sexual assault today and is now facing 25 years to life in prison. The now 14 year old girl testified that at the age of 11, Maraj repeatedly sexually assaulted her over eight months in his home. Her brother also testified walking in on one of the assaults. Maraj’s attorney says he will appeal. See Story below

