Mike Epps Hilariously Cameos

Getting ready for the Holiday Season, 21 Savage wants to make sure your bank account is in tact with his latest visuals. Ever since the ATL rapper’s debut, he’s managed to stay on top of positive headlines, and Billboard charts as he currently sits at #1 with Post Malone. As the leading single from 21’s debut album ISSA, “Bank Account” peaked at #12 in November.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: