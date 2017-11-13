Weekend Review: Twitter Rates Tiffany Haddish’s SNL Performance

Global Grind

This past Saturday,became the first Black female stand-up comedian in 43 seasons to host Saturday Night Live, according to Deadline . In her appearance, Tiffany dressed up as a black unicorn who could see the future, she played an Instagram butt model, and she tackled the sexual misconduct claims against Hollywood figures.was also the featured performer that night.

Swipe through to find out what Twitter had to say about Tiffany’s performance.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: