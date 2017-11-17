Yolanda Adams Shares Beautiful Meaning Behind Song For “The Star” Movie [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

We all know that Yolanda Adams has an amazing voice and when she sings demands attention for all to watch. The gospel singer sat down to talk about the song “O’ Holy Night” and how its blended in the movie “The Star.” She also mentioned that this family movie will leave kids loving the visuals as well as deliver a powerful message.

.@YolandaAdams discusses her song from #TheStarMovie soundtrack – take a look and don’t miss it in theaters starting tonight! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/tErI5LiWae — The Star (@TheStarMovie) November 16, 2017

When Adams begins to sing the song it is right at the climax of when the stable is filled with the light of the star. She said, “I hope people understand that this is the explanation of the first Christmas.” “The Star” opens in theaters tomorrow so make sure you get your tickets now!

