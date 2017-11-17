News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Yolanda Adams Shares Beautiful Meaning Behind Song For “The Star” Movie [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
47th Annual Legislative Conference

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

We all know that Yolanda Adams has an amazing voice and when she sings demands attention for all to watch. The gospel singer sat down to talk about the song “O’ Holy Night” and how its blended in the movie “The Star.” She also mentioned that this family movie will leave kids loving the visuals as well as deliver a powerful message.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

When Adams begins to sing the song it is right at the climax of when the stable is filled with the light of the star. She said, “I hope people understand that this is the explanation of the first Christmas.” “The Star” opens in theaters tomorrow so make sure you get your tickets now!

RELATED: Praise Break: Yolanda Adams “How Great Thou Art” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Yolanda Adams “Joy Medley” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Khloè Kardashian Gives Thanks To God

The Latest:

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

20 photos Launch gallery

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

Continue reading ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

ri

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos