From Bobsledding To Hockey: 5 Black Athletes Owning Winter Sports

This week, three women from Nigeria made history by becoming the first-ever African bobsledding team to qualify for the Olympics. Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga will head to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February of next year.
🇳🇬😆🙌🏾ECSTATIC to say the LEAST. We are so proud of our Women's Bobsled Team being eligible to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games! 🏆🏅👏🏾Congratulations🎉 @seun_msamazing @akuomaomeoga @ngozi.onwumere You Ladies showed nothing but pure heart and dedication. To see a mere dream come to reality is a true blessing. God bless you all and thank you for representing Nigeria so well! 🇳🇬❤️ 📽 @simisleighs #bsfnigeria #NigeriaBobsled #underarmour @underarmour #teamua #wewill #nigeria #nigerianathletes
In light of all the #BlackGirlMagic, we figured we’d celebrate all the melanin in winter sports, so future athletes might consider weathering the cold. Swipe through to find out who’s killing the game.