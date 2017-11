Your browser does not support iframes.

So who didn’t catch SNL last night? Well, if you missed Chance The Rapper host and Eminem as the musical guest you missed a dope show. We all miss the days of 44 and wish Barry was around just to put our minds at ease. This same sentiment is expressed by Chance The Rapper, Keenan Thompson and Chris Redd serenading the return of Barack Obama!

