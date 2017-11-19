Serena Williams Got Married!!!

Congrats to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian…they jumped the broom!!

Serena became Mrs. Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans. According to Vogue magazine: “they had a French ball–themed, Beauty and the Beast–style decor, complete with a gold arch of flowers at the end of the aisle, long tables covered in lamé fabric, and lots of surprises.”

The couple said “I Do!” on November 16th to honor Alexis’s late mother who passed away 9 years before on that same date.

Of course their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr (who isn’t even 3 months old yet) was in attendance to watch her parents get married!!!

When you see your friend this happy, you know it’s right!! To witness this kind of love was magical Congratulations to @serenawilliams & @alexisohanian love you both so much! Rena you are the most beautiful bride 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:07am PST

@serenawilliams married @alexisohanian in a stunning Sarah Burton for @alexandermcqueen princess gown. Tap the link in our bio for more exclusive photos from the star-studded celebration. Photographed by @mistadubb and @ericamelissa_. A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

#SerenaWilliams looking angelic in her wedding dress. 💍💕|#Regram @serenawilliams A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

