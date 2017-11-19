Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Got Married!!!

Deja Perez
Congrats to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian…they jumped the broom!!

Serena became Mrs. Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans. According to Vogue magazine: “they had a French ball–themed, Beauty and the Beast–style decor, complete with a gold arch of flowers at the end of the aisle, long tables covered in lamé fabric, and lots of surprises.”

The couple said “I Do!” on November 16th to honor Alexis’s late mother who passed away 9 years before on that same date.

Of course their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr (who isn’t even 3 months old yet) was in attendance to watch her parents get married!!!

 

 

