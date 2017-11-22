News & Gossip
Has Mariah Carey Signed With Roc Nation?

Mariah Carey At 1 OAK Nightclub At The Mirage

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Roc Nation allegedly just signed an iconic artist, but we aren’t sure how fans are going to take this. According to Rap-Up, Mariah Carey signed with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation after leaving her manager Stella Bulochnikov. For weeks now Carey has reportedly been firing not only her manager, but assistants and lawyers.

One report stated, “Previously, there were all kinds of people involved [in her career] and Mariah didn’t even know those people. She had to distance herself from all that and she’s now cleaning house.” Bryan Tanaka, Carey’s alleged boyfriend is still going to be her creative director, but others won’t be working with her anymore.

Carey and Bulochnikov worked with each other for almost three years, but it was best that they part ways. She helped Carey with new projects, business ventures and booking shows. We will just have to wait and see if this signing is true or not.

