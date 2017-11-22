Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein’s Golden Globe After Party Invite Got Lost In The Mail

Oh well...

Global Grind
Leave a comment
US producer Harvey Weinstein

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Netflix is due to host its annual Golden Globes after party come January, but according to a new report, Harvey Weinstein and co. are not welcome to attend. More than 50 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault, harassment, and rape—and that number grows everyday. So, Weinstein’s invite getting lost in the mail is to be expected.

TMZ states, “Our Netflix sources tell us Netflix has opted to take TWC off the billing for their famous party after the awards ceremony in January — and the allegations against its co-founder, Harvey Weinstein, have everything to do with it.”

“The Netflix-Weinstein after-party is one of the biggest shindigs during the Golden Globes,” the site continues. “They’ve been hosting it together for the past 3 years, and even held it at The Beverly Hilton in 2017.”

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

9 photos Launch gallery

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

Continue reading 13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos