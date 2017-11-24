How A $50 Haircut Can Be A Wise Investment

Global Grind

“Theres a difference between getting a haircut and getting groomed – I’m woke now.”

When Philly native @AndreWyze was on his way to the People’s Barber & Shop in the Bay, he’d never considered dropping $50 on a cut.

But after a life-affirming trek to AfroTech 2017, the spoken word artist and tech/media entrepreneur known as the Humble Genius realized that investing in himself was the key to making his dreams a reality.

His grooming specialist Juan, a New Jersey native who is living on the same plan, provided the beard-work and Bourbon needed to brave no-shave November in one of the hardest hustling cities in the world.

Click-on to experience the $50-haircut.

