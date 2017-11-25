Kendrick Lamar Shares Mistakes He Made In The Beginning Of His Career

KYSDC.Com

Kendrick Lamar is having quite a year. From releasing his hit album “Damn,” getting engaged and landing on the cover of Forbes, there isn’t much he can’t do. Lamar also is featured on the cover of Variety’s special Hitmakers issue and did an interview where he spoke about making hits, growing as an artist and his creative process.

According to Complex, Lamar said about making hit records, “Nobody can really justify which one it is, because I’ve heard hundreds of records from inside the neighborhood that were quote-unquote ‘hit records’ and never stood a day outside the community.” He also expressed that just because it’s on the charts it doesn’t mean your song is a hit.

He even used his song “Alright” as an example and said, “You might not have heard it on the radio all day, but you’re seeing it in the streets, you’re seeing it on the news, and you’re seeing it in communities, and people felt it.” In the interview he talks about some mistakes he made in the beginning of his career such as making “commercial” songs. The rapper is gearing up for the Grammy Awards and fans are hoping he wins album of the year.

