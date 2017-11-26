Former BBW’s Brittish Is Expecting!!

Former BBW’s Brittish Williams and Lorenzo Gordon are expecting a little bundle of joy!

Congrats to the on-again off-again couple. They dated on the show and went through a very public/nasty split after she caught him being unfaithful…repeatedly :(

Then she moved on with Soulja Boy…and Lorenzo was PISSED!!!!! And he even wanted to sell the bags he bought her at the flea market…

Well all that is in the past…cuz it looks like they have moved past that as they are about to welcome their first child together!

Thanksgiving 2017 we are so thankful to be expecting a new addition to our family❤️ #thegordons #myfirstbaby #blessings #babyglow photo cc: @juanshotme / @7flyy A post shared by Brittish Williams (@brittishwilliams) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

