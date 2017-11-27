Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With Her First Baby Bump Photo

After scoring a $31 million dollar partnership deal for Raycon electronics, R&B singer and reality star Ray J has even more good news to celebrate.
Ray J and his wife Princess Love are expecting a baby. The father-to-be officially announced the news on The Real after months of speculation.
On the heels of the announcement, ‘LHH: Hollywood’ co-star Moniece Slaughter dropped a bombshell accusation: Brandy is reportedly carrying Ray J & Princess’ child as a surrogate.
Moneice’s social media post comes amid Brandy pregnancy rumors.
For the last couple of months, the ‘Full Moon’ singer has been swatting away gossip that her weight gain was due to a baby.
In October, Brandy teased fans saying “As long as y’all been saying it, the baby would have been born and at least 1 by now.”
God lives in my music and in my heart 🎼🎤🎶 Thank you #Chicago for making me feel special and loved. Chanting my name at the end of my performance humbled my entire soul. Love -brannie #Brandy #vocalsandsoul are all that matter here… close your eyes if you think I’m pregnant. (As long as y’all been saying it, the baby would have been born and at least 1 by now) #thickerthanasnicker I love it🙊
Princess Love responded to the rumors with a baby bump photo:
