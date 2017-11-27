News & Gossip
Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With Her First Baby Bump Photo

"Brandy is carrying the baby for them," Ray J's 'LHH:Hollywood' co-star Moniece Slaughter announced on social media.

Staff
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

After scoring a $31 million dollar partnership deal for Raycon electronics, R&B singer and reality star Ray J has even more good news to celebrate.

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are expecting a baby. The father-to-be officially announced the news on The Real after months of speculation.

#TSRUpdatez: 👀 #RayJ confirms that he and #PrincessLove are expecting! via: @therealdaytime @not_somuch

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

On the heels of the announcement, ‘LHH: Hollywood’ co-star Moniece Slaughter dropped a bombshell accusation: Brandy is reportedly carrying Ray J & Princess’ child as a surrogate.

Moneice’s social media post comes amid Brandy pregnancy rumors.

For the last couple of months, the ‘Full Moon’ singer has been swatting away gossip that her weight gain was due to a baby.

In October, Brandy teased fans saying “As long as y’all been saying it, the baby would have been born and at least 1 by now.”

Princess Love responded to the rumors with a baby bump photo:

