Russell Simmons Step Down His Compainies After Sexual Assualt Allegations

Add Hip-Hop mogul Russell Simmons to the list of celebs who are either stepping down or being removed because of sexual assault allegations. Writer Jenny Lumet is the latest woman accusing Simmons of sexual misbehavior saying that the Def Jam co-founder of forced her to have sex in 1991.

Simmons announced his decision in a statement below:

NEW: Russell Simmons stepping aside from his companies following sexual misconduct allegation: "I will step aside and commit myself to continuing my personal growth, spiritual learning and above all to listening." pic.twitter.com/SXu7Jo5onP — ABC News (@ABC) November 30, 2017

In the Hollywood Reporter article Lumet writes

“One night circa 1991, when I was around 24, I was at a restaurant called Indochine. I had worked there when I was 17, as the coat check girl, and I enjoyed returning. I still knew some of the staff at this point, and felt quite comfortable there. I remember I was wearing one of the Azzedine Alaia tops that were everywhere that year. And hoop earrings. I think it was cool enough for a jacket. Because I remember being glad I had a jacket by the end of that night.

You had a car and a driver that evening. Sometime later, you offered me a ride to my home. I said, sure. During the making of the RUN DMC movie, I had been in vans with you and other crew members. I don’t recall having accepted a ride home alone with you before that night.

At no time that night did I say: “Russell, I will go home with you”. Or, “Come home with me.” Or “I will have sex with you.” Or “I have the desire to have sex with you.”

In early November model Keri Claussen Khalighi accused Simmons of forcing her to have sex. She said Simmons and director Brett Ratner lured her to his apartment. Another woman, Tanya Reid, also accused Simmons of pressuring her to perform oral sex on Ratner.