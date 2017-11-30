Family Of Lil Peep Plan Memorial Service

KYSDC.Com

Lil Peep passed away on November 16th of an alleged drug overdose. His family, friends and fans were very sad about the news and now the artist life will be remembered. On December 2nd , Lil Peep’s family will be giving a memorial service in Long Beach.

They released the info on Instagram and it said, “Celebrating Gus Åhr (Lil Peep) Saturday, December 2nd 2:00pm – Allegria Hotel – Long Beach, NY.” There will be speakers and refreshments at this “beach gathering.” Donations are also being asked from organizers. Lil Peeps death is still being investigated, but for now this memorial service will help some grieve.

