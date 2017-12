Radio One Originals

How would you feel if your mate asked you to sign a prenuptial agreement? How about your mate going though your phone? I know it will make you feel some type of way but how? DJ 5’9 talks with Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa & people outside of The Park On 14th to find out if any of these make you feel some type of way!

Tweet us or slide in our DM’s at @939WKYS to let us know what makes you feel some type of way!

