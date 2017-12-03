Footage Of Baltimore Cop Being Shot In The Hand Surfaces [VIDEO]

92Q

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Last week a Baltimore City Police officer was shot just hours after the funeral of fallen Baltimore City Detective Shawn Suiter

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The officer, who was shot in the hand in South Baltimore, was taken to Shock Trauma but has non life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

The incident was caught on video HERE – watch with caution.

Some people feel after watching this video that the cop may have shot himself. What are your thoughts?

Latest News:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

Also On 93.9 WKYS: