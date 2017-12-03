The DMV
Footage Of Baltimore Cop Being Shot In The Hand Surfaces [VIDEO]

92Q
Caution Tape

Source: Richard Williams Photography / Getty


Last week a Baltimore City Police officer was shot just hours after the funeral of fallen Baltimore City Detective Shawn Suiter.

The officer, who was shot in the hand in South Baltimore, was taken to Shock Trauma but has non life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

The incident was caught on video HERE – watch with caution.

Some people feel after watching this video that the cop may have shot himself. What are your thoughts?

