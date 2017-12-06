Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Undergoes Another Heart Surgery

KYSDC.Com

A couple months ago Jimmy Kimmel talked about his sons heart condition in his opening monologue. Kimmel got very emotional as he thanked the doctors, nurses and everyone helped him during this time of need. He also spoke out about health care in America. According to The Huffington Post, Kimmel’s young son Billy had his second successful heart surgery.

Young Billy is six months old today. He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children's hospitals in your area. A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Billy will undergo more surgeries in the future and Kimmel plans to be there at every one. In a Instagram post, Kimmel showed a picture of Billy smiling and said, “Young Billy is six months old today. He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children’s hospitals in your area.”

Several celebrities will take over for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as he spends time with his family after the surgery. Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy will each take a turn. We will be keeping Jimmy Kimmel and his family in our prayers.

