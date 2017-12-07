Real Life Fairy Tales: People Tell Their Unbelievable Stories Of How They Met Their Significant Others

Global Grind

In film and television, a “meet-cute” is a scene in which a future romantic couple meets for the first time. This type of scene is often a pinnacle moment in romantic comedies. Most of the time, the meet-cute leads to a humorous clash of personality or of beliefs, embarrassing situations, or comical misunderstandings that further drive the plot.

A lot of the time, these scenarios under which the two leads of a romantic comedy meet seem completely outlandish and just too convenient to be true. Have you ever seen a show were a girl is walking with all of her school books in hand, crashes into a boy in the hallway, and then they both lock eyes while bending down to pick them up and simultaneously realize they’re in love? Yeah, that’s a meet-cute, and most of the time they’re pretty unrealistic.

Do meet cutes actually happen in real life? I wonder if theres sb here who bumped into their future wife on the street, spilled coffee over a cute stranger, dated their delivery man 🤔 — jen 🌈 (@bookavid) December 5, 2017

Because of the fact that these scenarios are literally EVERYWHERE in film and TV, they have to exist at least somewhere in the real world, right? One Twitter user wanted to find this out, stating that strangers in her country never converse with one another, so she’s never seen anything of the sort. Once she expressed her disbelief, she was met with an overflow of different stories coming through the woodwork, proving that meet-cutes are all around us.

Check out some of the most movie worthy meet-cutes people decided to share and get ready to be amazed:

My friend’s parents met when her dad fell off a horse into a bunch of cacti and her mom found and rescued him. A full Old West style meet cute. https://t.co/4RTZKEhfMq — minty fresh ✨ (@scottsmitchy) December 5, 2017

I met a guy on a late night Christmas Eve flight. We were seated next to each other. We got dinner during our layover, and I gave him my number before we parted ways on different 2nd flights. We dated for 2 years, but it’s still a hell of a story. https://t.co/sLItR947mL — Sky Brooks (@ceruleansky) December 5, 2017

A friend met her husband when she accidentally rear-ended him. They traded insurance info and she's still glad she gave him her phone number "just in case." — Alyssa Colman (@alybcolman) December 5, 2017

