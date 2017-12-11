Twitter Is Having Mixed Feelings About Matt Barnes Retiring From The NBA

Global Grind

Matt Barnes is taking off his basketball shorts and trading them in for a nice pair of eggplant sweats, as he announced his official retirement from the NBA just a couple hours ago on Instagram.

“Had a cool 15yr run!! Traveled the world met alota cool people, some will be brothers for the rest of my life! BUT NOW…. You telling me I can dress like this for business meetings & make more money off the court than I made ON?? & spend more time with my kids??!!,” he wrote to his followers before giving middle fingers to those who said he’d never make anything of himself.

It was a very Matt Barnes way to do things and social media had an immediate reaction. See what everybody had to say about his announcement on the flip.

