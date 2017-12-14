K. Michelle Says She And Her Doctor Bae Look For Side Chicks Together At The Strip Club

K. Michelle is out there keeping it 100 about her personal life.

Yesterday, she was talking about her insecurities with her body image and now, she’s opening up about her love life.

The “Kimberly: The People I Used to Know” singer recently sat down with ESSENCE Live and the topic of her fiancé Dr. Kastan Sim came up…and it got pretty interesting.

According to the singer, they have an open relationship and the two of them look for his side chicks together, even at the strip club.

“I’m fun,” she said. “Yeah we were at the strip club and I was like, ‘Oh do you like her?’ Sometimes I’m okay with contracting out the work [that’s] less work for me to do.”

She added, that they have a “different” relationship and the duo compete with one another to see who can get the most phone numbers from other women.

“Yeah, we flirt,” said the proud bisexual singer.

“We’ll compete to see who can get the most numbers. We’ve always said this, we define the terms of our relationship. Not society’s norms, me and him decide. We value having friendship, honesty, that’s what we value.”

Hey..you like it, we love it!

Take a look for yourself:

When asked how and her Sims met, she said she’s known him with years.

“I’m not married, I”m in a relationship, we’ve been friends for over 19 years now. I just looked at him and said, ‘this is the type of man I should be with. Somebody who’s my friend. We wanna go elope and then we want this big wedding.”

In addition, she cleared up the air about her fertility and their journey with IVF.

“We’re doing that now,” said told ESSENCE LIVE.

“That’s crazy. He doesn’t have any kids. It’s like I want twin girls and I never thought I would end up going to a doctor and they were going to tell me, your fertility, your follicles are really low. I went through IVF shots and just two weeks ago we were able to have two strong eggs and combine them. We have two embryos that are freezing.”

That is some good news!

K. Michelle also learned that despite a false fibroids diagnosis, doctors told her uterus is now “strong” enough to carry the babies themselves. Whether she will go that route depends on her busy schedule. If she chooses to forgo carrying her own embryos, she has a surrogate waiting as well.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about K. Michelle and her man picking out each other’s side chicks?

