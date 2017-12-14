Claudia Jordan Dishes Secrets On Working With Meghan Markle [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com

Claudia Jordan has held a lot of jobs not only as a model, but also on shows such as “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Deal or No Deal.” In a video posted on TMZ, Jordan dished out what it was like to work with Meghan Markle and what they had to do as models.

Jordan revealed that on the show you always had to keep it together. She also claimed that what a “Deal or No Deal” co-star Tameka Jacobs mentioned was true. Jacobs spoke about how Markle was told to stuff her bra. Besides that Jordan thought Markle was cute and quiet and was determines to be an actress. Markle is now turning in that acting career to be a royal.

