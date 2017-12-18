Dingy Anchor Darya Folsom Gets Roasted By #BlackTwitter After Racist Comments About Diddy

Racism isn’t always as overt as a White officer gunning down a Black man in cold blood, sometimes it comes cloaked in the form of jest.

Diddy is almost worth 820 million dollars his companies over 2 billion but white people still talk about him like he’s a hoodrat, not a multimillionaire business man who continues to top each year with the most money made by any other entertainer. Shows how white people view us. pic.twitter.com/JSw0NHAFUU — Tommy Rosiers (@tommyrosiers) December 18, 2017

Kron4 News anchor Darya Folsom is facing backlash from #BlackTwitter after she giggled like ding-bat while a commentator, who called into her show, suggested Diddy was high and drunk in a video he posted on social media. In case you missed it, Diddy expressed his interest in becoming the first Black majority owner of an NFL team, which, naturally, sent White people into a panic. Instead of focusing on the sexual harassment controversy surrounding the Carolina Panthers current owner, Jerry Richardson, Folsom took aim at Diddy’s credentials.

While chuckling along with the caller’s ignorant comments, Darya dare posed the question, “What does Diddy do?” Two blinks for you Darya. Diddy is the multi-million dollar business mogul, whose musical influence has shaped hip-hop and R&B. The real question is, who are you and what is it exactly do you do?

We don’t actually care, because someone lied to you.

See, what we’re not going to do is continue to be disrespected by mediocre White women who’d rather use their heads for hat racks than their brains. Darya, consider yourself cancelled. You played yourself.

We’ll leave it the #BlackTwitter to finish her off.

You don't know what diddy does anymore? He owns Revolt tv, he literally Stays in Forbes magazine, has a liquor and water line, and he owns a prep school in Harlem! This list can go on. But you and your guest can only describe him as a man who smokes blunts and a 40oz. SHAME! — Life Coach Nesha (@SheHasLevels) December 18, 2017

Darya Folsom and company managed to stereotype and make fun of a black man on national television because they don’t think he’s capable of buying an NFL team. That black man is Diddy who is worth 820 million and could probably buy the network she works on. #FireDaryaFolsom — ☄ (@Pink_Fanatic_) December 18, 2017

You spend all of your televised segment to ridicule a black successful man in @diddy but wont shed light on the actual reason the team is selling? Because the current white majority owner is accused of Sexual Misconduct, but that's OK? — BryantKMaxwell (@BryantKMaxwell) December 18, 2017

So Trump can be President, but Diddy can’t buy a football team? … Got it — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) December 18, 2017

RELATED STORIES:

#SecureTheLeague: Diddy & Steph Curry Express Interest In Buying The Carolina Panthers

Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy & French Montana’s Bromance

Also On 93.9 WKYS: