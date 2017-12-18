Was Kendrick Lamar Abducted By Aliens?

KYSDC.Com

A lot of people believe that aliens are real. According to All Hip Hop, Kendrick Lamar is speaking out about when he made contact with aliens. This incident allegedly happened when he was only six-years-old and he remembers everything.

Lamar said, “Nobody believed me then and they don’t believe me now. It’s just something I can’t really describe, because it just sounds like, ‘OK, you just seen (sic) a dart go past. That s**t don’t make sense’.” During the interview when he discussed it talked about whether they abducted him or not.

He said, “I probably did. That’s probably why I’m doing music right now. Who knows. They probably gave me the energy.” Besides being possibly abducted by aliens, Lamar also talked about being at Chili’s when he found out Dr. Dre liked his music.

