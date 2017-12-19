How Would You Handle It If All Your Final Exam Nightmares Had Suddenly Come To Life?

Best Friends: Celebrities Pose With Their Precious Pups
1. Joe Budden takes a moment to reflect with his BFFs.Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Jessica Biel is all about her four-legged friends.Source:Splash News 2 of 9
3. "Twelve years together, fourteen years old. witnessing this sweet boy age has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. cherishing the time I have left with him. #patch #seniordog #whorescuedwho #adoptdontshop," Sophia Bush wrote of her furry BFF.Source:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Irina Shayk steals a kiss from this heartthrob pit.Source:Splash News 4 of 9
5. Liam Hemsworth is almost as handsome as his pal.Source:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Gisele Bündchen's pups make her this happy.Source:Instagram 6 of 9
7. This cute pup got good morning kisses from a refreshed and excited Miley Cyrus.Source:Instagram 7 of 9
8. Kaley Cuoco and her pit get a little sunshine together.Source:Splash News 8 of 9
9. "I need to give some love to Ice and i's 1st babies..they don't shine as much now that Chanel is here > @spartandmax," wrote extreme dog lover Coco of her bulldogs.Source:Instagram 9 of 9
