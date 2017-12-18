Merry DMX-Mas: Fans Are Plotting For A DMX Christmas Album

Global Grind

Happy 47th Birthday to Earl Simmons, aka DMX. The hip hop legend has had lots of ups and downs in his lifetime, but he never failed to keep us entertained and inspired with his rowdy energy and unorthodox spiritual ways.

Who knew that the Dark Man’s birthday was just one week before Christmas. No wonder he nailed his rendition of Rudolph The Rednose Reindeer — and X fans want more.

Avid believer that a @DMX Christmas album would bring peace on earth. — rezinald (@Rezzy_Z) December 7, 2017

When is @DMX releasing a Christmas album? — Kelley’s Blue Book (@JeedTV) December 7, 2017

So is DMX gonna release a Christmas album? He’s perfect for one and can show Pariah and Bubble how it’s fkn done — GiGz (@Carbscapades) December 18, 2017

Overheard on a Conference Call “Nothing is better than listening to DMX sing Christmas Carols”. — Maggie Hightower (@maggiehight) December 18, 2017

Although the official remix is available for download, we had to take it back to the original:

