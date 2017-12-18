Merry DMX-Mas: Fans Are Plotting For A DMX Christmas Album

Happy 47th Birthday to Earl Simmons, aka DMX. The hip hop legend has had lots of ups and downs in his lifetime, but he never failed to keep us entertained and inspired with his rowdy energy and unorthodox spiritual ways.
Who knew that the Dark Man’s birthday was just one week before Christmas. No wonder he nailed his rendition of Rudolph The Rednose Reindeer — and X fans want more.
Although the official remix is available for download, we had to take it back to the original:
