White College Student Who Poisoned Black Roommate Not Being Charged With A Hate Crime

The white Connecticut university student accused of smearing her body fluids on her Black roommate’s belongings won’t be charged with a “hate crime” even though police initially labeled it one.

According to FOX 6 News, Brianna Brochu, 18, plead not guilty to charges of criminal mischief and breach of peace. The former University of Hartford student asked for a trail by jury against the charges brought against her for allegedly soiling her personal items with moldy food and other fluids.

As we previously reported, in October Brochu admitted in an Instagram post that she rubbed her dirty tampons on Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe’s backpack and put the roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.”

“Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!! After 1 ½ month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions… putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie,” one of the posts read.

Representatives of the state NAACP and other activists protested again in front of the courthouse on Monday.

“We are very very disappointed with the prosecutors…not pressing this case hard enough,” NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile said.

“They are not making this an urgent matter from where we sit.”

Brochu’s lawyer insists that his client’s actions were not racially motivated.

