Houston Rap Inspired Christmas Light Show Gets Visit From Paul Wall

One Spring Hills, Texas resident honored Houston rap and brought the Christmas vibes at the same time.

Frankie To-ong, an IT manager, spent over 20 years mixing music in the clubs and for a special period, he decided to program H-Town tracks with Christmas lights. Thus, a hot light show was born featuring everyone from Fat Pat to Paul Wall. Check out the video below, which has since gained over 800,000 views and 22,000 shares.

Paul Wall himself was even impressed by the spectacle. You can watch his visit to the house below.

